Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro: Price, Features And Release Date

Xiaomi is one of the most interesting companies in the world of smartphones. It has some of the best-selling terminals in Europe and in addition to being a powerful rival in the mid-range, it also shows what it is capable of in the high-end range. The proof of this is in the new terminals that it has presented at its particular event: the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro.

So are the Xiaomi 11 T and its Pro version

Yesterday we had one of the events of the year in the world of technology with Apple and its presentation of the new iPhone 13. The bitten apple has raised the bar, as it usually does, but that does not prevent its rivals from looking for a way to outdo themselves and fight to dethrone the great giants. In this position is Xiaomi, which today has presented us with all the benefits of its Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro.

In the first place, we stand in front of two mobiles that in terms of design are clones of each other. On the front we find a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel in Full HD +, HDR10 + resolution and a 120 Hz rate. At the top and in the center we find a hole that houses the 16 and 20 MPX camera respectively among the standard models. and Pro. Both have a fingerprint reader on the side, but only the Pro is the one that is more resistant in structure as it has IP53 certification.

Three powerful cameras with 108 MPX and 8K recording

If we go to the rear we find the rear encapsulation of three lenses inside. Among them is a 108 MPX camera, an 8 MPX wide angle and a 5 MPX macro. This happens again in both cases, but when recording there are differences. And is that while the 11T reaches 4K 60 fps with its video, the enhanced version raises the ante and reaches 8K 30 fps. Of course, both share the Audio Zoom function.