Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro: new leak enhances handset design and specifications

The week that starts today should be a bit hectic for Xiaomi, as Wednesday (15) sees the launch of the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, in addition to the new 11 Lite NE.

Taking advantage of all the fan anxiety, sources working in Xiaomi’s supply chain ended up releasing new renderings of the devices. This time we have images that focus on the front and back of the devices.

See below that the Xiaomi 11T should deliver a flat screen with a centered hole, while the camera module on the rear delivers three lenses.

The Xiaomi 11T line should hit the market with an AMOLED screen that has a 120 Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and a battery around 5,000 mAh.

Previous leaks have also made it evident that the devices support 120W fast charging, while the main camera of the more powerful model has 108 MP.

For now, the price is still uncertain, but everything indicates that this detail could leak out at any time throughout the week.

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite NE: renderings confirm handset design

