Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE introduced: Price and features

Xiaomi introduced its new products at an event held today. The product that attracted the most attention was the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Xiaomi continues to expand its smartphone family. The company, which has been bringing affordable devices to consumers with its own and sub-brands for a while, introduced its new products at an event held today.

Starting the event with celebrations, Xiaomi made the start by announcing that they are the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and the second largest in Europe. The company added a new one to the “Xiaomi 11 lite” models introduced at the beginning of the year.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features

The company’s new mid-range smartphone, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor. This processor, which has previously appeared in the Honor 50 and Galaxy M52, draws attention with its 6 nm production technology and Adreno 642L graphics processing unit. At the same time, the phone, which comes with 6 and 8 GB RAM options, has 64 / 128 / 256 GB storage options.

When we look at the screen side, a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel welcomes us. The Full HD+ resolution screen also supports 90Hz high refresh rate. Thus, it manages to offer a much more fluid experience in games.

Coming with a triple camera array on the back, the 11 Lite 5G NE has a 64 Megapixel main camera, ultra wide angle and telemacro lens. These cameras, which are quite impressive, offer very impressive low-light performance thanks to the enhanced night mode. The phone, which is also assertive about selfies, has a 20 Megapixel front camera.

Focusing on colors at the event, Xiaomi showed different color options, including snowflake white, gum blue and black. The phone, which has also been overhauled in terms of design, now has a lighter and fingerprint-proof coating. When we look at the battery section, a 4250 mAh battery welcomes us. At the same time, 33W fast charging support is also included in the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE model.

Display: 6.55 inches – 1080 x 2400 pixels – 402 PPI – AMOLED – 90Hz refresh rate – 500 nits

Glass protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 6 front and back

Other features: HDR10+

Hardware: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (5 nm)

Graphics Processing Unit: Adreno 642L

Storage – RAM: 6/8GB RAM – 64/128/256GB memory

Camera: Main camera: 64 Megapixel, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF

2nd camera: – Megapixel, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultra wide angle), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

3rd camera: – Megapixel, f/2.4, (temacro), AF

Rear camera video: [email protected](4K), [email protected], [email protected]

Slow motion video: [email protected], [email protected]

Front camera: 20 Megapixels (wide), f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm

[email protected]/30fps

Operating System: MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price

The price of the phone, which has two different variants, is at least as ambitious as its features. According to the company’s statement, users who want to buy the model with 6 GB RAM + 28 GB storage option have to pay 369 Euros. Users who want more power and want 8GB + RAM 128 storage will have to sacrifice 399 Euros.