XI confirmed: Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho to play against Aston Villa

Donny van de Beek retained his place in the Manchester United squad against Aston Villa this afternoon.

Despite a weak game against Real Sociedad in midweek, the absence of Bruno Fernandes due to suspension means that Eric ten Hag will give his compatriot another chance against the struggling Midlands team.

Prodigy Alejandro Garnacho also starts on the left flank.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains in front, and Marcus Rashford acts, presumably, on the right flank.

This means that neither Jaydon Sancho nor Anthony recovered for the game in time and are not included in the bench.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen continue their excellent partnership in the center of midfield.

Defensively, everything is as usual: David de Gea behind Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Harry Maguire has to settle for a place on the bench after he worked in the middle of the week as a central striker. Ronaldo became captain in his absence and Bruno’s absence.

There is good news about injuries, as Anthony Martial is in good enough shape to be included on the bench after missing several games.

They were joined on the bench by Martin Dubravka, Tyrel Malasia, Fred, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretir.

The match at Villa Park will start at 14:00.