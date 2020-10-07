XGN R Encounter dates and more than 30 entertainment

The largest lanparty in Galicia will be held this year online and will have 1,080 free registration places. All details revealed.

The Xunta de Galicia has revealed all the details of the XGN R Encounter, the largest lanparty in Galicia, which will take place completely online on October 10 and 11. The event, which will host more than 30 recreational and training activities in its program, will include digital art competitions, free software, hardware and video game tournaments.

XGN R Encounter – October 10-11; free streaming on Twitch

The informative aspect of the meeting will not be absent despite having had to do without the face-to-face celebration. As they advance we will have training talks focused on artificial intelligence and programming. On the other hand, they confirm that the television program will be broadcast by streaming for free on Twitch and will feature well-known personalities on television and other media, such as the protagonists of “La Resistencia” Grison and Jaime Caravaca, along with well-known streamers, who will be interviewed during the program.

In total, we talked about 9 digital art competitions, 2 hardware, 2 free software and 15 video game tournaments with 1080 virtual seats. To know all the details of the Galician XGN R Encounter you can access this link.

The Feira Internacional de Galicia ABANCA is currently warming up to kick off this edition, the fourth with R as official partner and sponsor, which provides connectivity to the event, and which has, as every year, the support of the Department of Social Policy of the Xunta de Galicia, promoter of the party.

The Eskaltel Foundation has made possible the organization of the Euskaltel Group Encounters network. Its objective is none other than to promote connections between people, companies and initiatives framed in a context of the use of Information and Communication Technologies. Among its annual technology meetings is the XGN R Encounter.



