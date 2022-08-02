Xenoblade Chronicles 3: What’s with the red skull icon in the corner?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can scare anyone who is not familiar with this series or JRPG. Not only is the open world much bigger than in previous Xenoblade games, but there are many systems and combat mechanics to learn and get used to. And because of this mechanics, players will find that the user interface may not be the most user-friendly. There are icons everywhere denoting all sorts of things.

There are health counters, six (or more) group members to watch out for, and several types of attacks to perform, and that’s not all. All of this happening at the same time during an uphill battle can be difficult to handle. And for those who would like to understand each icon on the screen, this guide will tell you what the red skull icon in the upper right corner means in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

What is the red skull icon in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

When Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players enter any combat scenario, they will see lines emerging from the enemy that connect to the squad. This means that the monster is occupied and is currently part of an ongoing battle.

A red skull icon with horns in the upper right corner of the screen will appear during battles, and the displayed number means how many enemies are currently in battle. This gives players an idea of how many monsters they are fighting, in case they don’t know what’s around them.

Sometimes players encounter one enemy only to be attacked by another from behind or from the side. Keep an eye on the number next to the skull to always know what is happening at any moment in combat situations. It can mean the difference between life and death.

And at any moment, if players are worried about facing a strong enemy, they can always try to avoid the battle by simply sheathing their weapons and running away or holding down the Minus button.

The red skull icon will only appear during battles, and not during exploration or stay in colonies or other villages.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.