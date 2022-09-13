Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reveals Expansion Pass Wave 2 Content with a New Hero

Nintendo announces that the second wave of downloadable content for the Xenoblade 3 Chronicle will be released on October 13 and will include new game content, as well as a new hero: Eno. A trailer released during the Nintendo Direct game explains that players must complete a chain of tasks in the Chronicles of Ino Art 3 in order for her to join their group, which is similar to how many other heroes in the main game can join a player’s group. Well.

Along with Eno as a new hero in the game, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 also includes new challenging battles that are timed, consistent battles against strong enemies to earn rewards.

Eno is a mechanical hero, and it is even shown how she drinks directly from a cylinder with ether, which may hint that she has a lot of arts based on ether. She resembles Poppy from the previous installment of the series: Chronicles of Art 2, and she even has her own version of Poppiswap called Inoswap, which will most likely allow her to use her arts and switch skills to fit into the player’s preferred group. configure. Instead of just matching one of the three main combat roles (attacker, defender, healer), Eno will be able to change his role, giving players even more options to customize their group.

Challenge battles are timed battles with strong enemies that give the player rewards based on his combat rank, which are likely to be awarded depending on the pure time and quality of the battle. “Chronicles of Xenoblade Final Edition”. One of the rewards that is teased during the trailer is a new set of costumes for the whole party: the swim kit, which is another staple of the Xenoblade franchise.

The trailer also says that a new hero and additional battle rules will appear in the 3rd wave of DLC. as DLC in different waves throughout the year becomes the norm for the industry, as Mario Kart 8 also releases a third wave of content later this year. This form of new content release gives developers time to improve the content, and also gives players time to get their hands on the base game and go through it before the DLC is released.

News about the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion comes as part of Nintendo Direct, where there is much more interesting news about many fan-favorite games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is a continuation of Breath of the Wild.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is already available for the Nintendo Switch.