Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reveals Expansion Pass, Including Story DLC

After an unexpected increase in release last month, Nintendo and Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are very fast approaching. Earlier today, Nintendo broadcast Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct, a presentation entirely dedicated to showcasing the upcoming JRPG being prepared for an early release. The show ended with a surprise when it was revealed that the game would be supported by DLC after launch along with an expansion pass that teases the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 story content, which will be released by December 2023.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was first introduced during the Nintendo Direct presentation in February 2022, where it was announced that the long-awaited sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 2017 will be released in about seven months. Then Nintendo shocked fans again by announcing that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be rescheduled for July 29, and Splatoon 3 now occupies the September release window. Considering that the game is expected to include hundreds of hours of content, it was a big surprise for fans to learn that its release was postponed, and due to the lack of a Nintendo Direct or Treehouse-style presentation at E3, fans began to wonder when Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would appear again.