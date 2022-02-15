Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Presents Its Six Protagonists

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The new Monolith Soft production for Nintendo Switch will be available next September. Officially announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct, one of the most notorious rumors has finally been confirmed. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a reality and will hit the market this year 2022. The title, developed by Monolith Soft, hinted at some details of its plot in the press release sent by those from Kyoto at the end of the event, but now we discover more information about the plot and its characters. They have been published by Nintendo’s own website.

As previously mentioned, the game features a shared future between Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the two previous titles in the series. Thus, the players will embark on an adventure throughout Aionios, a place where two opposing powers fight:

Keeves’s nation has developed mechanical technology, so its army relies on combat vehicles. They also use small mobile units piloted by soldiers. On the other side of the board is the nation of Agnus, which masters the aether, a technology based on magic. His army is made up of specialized aether units, using small autonomous mobile weapons.

These are the six main characters

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 stars six different characters from both nations. Below we offer a description of each of them.

Noah – One of the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. He is a soldier of Keves, as well as an “Exme” who mourns the deaths of soldiers on the battlefield.

Lanz: This ally of Noah’s wields a greatsword that doubles as a shield.

Eunie: Noah and Lanz's childhood friend. She is very direct and does not mince words. Her specialty is healing allies in combat.

Mio: is the other protagonist of the story; she a soldier of Agnus and also Eximio, just like Noah.

Taion: Strategist who fights alongside Mio. He enjoys great intelligence and insight.

Sena: This soldier is an ally of Mio and Taion. Despite her small stature, she is incredibly strong.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released in September for Nintendo Switch.