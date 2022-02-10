Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Is Revealed And Gets First Trailer; Check Out

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: As the latest bombastic addition to today’s Nintendo Direct (9), Big N has revealed Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a new entry in the company’s RPG series. The video showed several new characters, an unprecedented graphic style (which seems to mix the realism and anime style of the two previous main games) and a little bit of what to expect from the game world.

The new title will continue to bring a huge open world, trademark of the franchise, and a dense story. According to the official description, players will assume the role of Noah and Mio, who must participate in the conflicts between the nations of Keves and Agnus. The synopsis also reveals that there will be six more characters in the game, that it is in development by Monolith (the same as the previous games) and that the plot will connect the previous events of Xenoblade and Xenoblade 2. Check it out:

Unfortunately, more details about the game have not been revealed. With Xenoblade Chronicles 3 coming to Switch, Nintendo’s hybrid console will feature all three main games in the series, as the first got a remaster in 2020 – leaving out just Xenoblade Chronicles X, released for Wii U.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes to Switch in September 2022.