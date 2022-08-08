Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to turn on Autoboy

Auto-expressions can make Xenoblade Chronicles 3 much more manageable. This system will force the player character to act in the same way as other AI-controlled teammates. This can be a great way to farm items or kill other annoying monsters. But it doesn’t work in every fight, so players still need to understand the basics of combat.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a long adventure. The main story can take more than 60 hours, and side quests will increase it to several hundred. This does not even apply to post-game or re-passing the entire adventure in the “New Game Plus” mode. Autoboy is a great way to mitigate any repetition.

Autoboy has its limitations, and it is not suitable for every situation. The AI-controlled member still needs to be equipped with protective gear, master arts, and a suitable Xenoblade Chronicles 3 class. Without some planning, the party will still be in danger.

Combat Options in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The automatic combat function can be accessed in the gameplay options menu. While on the field, first press X to open the party screen. Scroll down to “System”, then “Options” and finally “Game”. The choice to enable “Automatic Battle” will be at the bottom of the long list. Players should record their Xenoblade Chronicles 3 choices, as simply exiting the menu will not turn on automatic combat.

Computer-controlled rules

The automatic combat function only works when fighting normal enemies. For unique enemies, bosses, and other important story encounters, players will still have to fight manually. Although this will temporarily disable automatic combat, it will re-enable in the next Xenoblade Chronicles 3 encounter. Players who want to stop automatic combat completely must disable it again in the options menu.

Characters under the autoboy effect will not receive information from the player at all. This includes deciding when to move, which Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Master Arts when to use, when it’s best to use Ouroboros mode or give commands to a team. This can lead to situations where the group may find itself in a dangerous area, ignore fallen prey, or get stuck on rough terrain.

It is recommended to use autoboy on an already strong or simple party member. Good class options are mostly simple Xenoblade Chronicles 3 attackers like Yumsmith, Flash Fencer or Stalker. It can also be a useful, less complex healer, such as Signifer or Troubadour. As a rule, if it is convenient for players to use a hero, the main character of the same class will act the same as in automatic combat.

For those who still find automatic combat a bit unpredictable, it can be temporarily disabled by pressing the “minus” button. This will only continue for the current Xenoblade Chronicles 3 collision, and the feature will turn on again in the next collision. However, if you are already in battle, the automatic battle will not turn on suddenly if new monsters join the battle or the group tries to escape.