Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to Recruit a Newt

Triton is the hero of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a member of the Consuls, a mysterious faction with power over both Keves and Agnus. While most consuls can take the form of a Mobius, old age has taken its toll on Triton, causing him to forget how to transform into a Mobius. However, Triton works well as a decent Soulhacker, an attacker class that lacks the masterful arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 or skills, but can use the abilities possessed by the unique monsters found in the world of Aionios. In addition, being classified as an Attacker, Soulhackers such as Triton can equip six different “Souls”, allowing the Hero to act as an Attacker, Defender or Healer, depending on the needs of the group.

To recruit Triton in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players must complete his corresponding hero quest “Do It Your Way”, which becomes available after reaching Chapter 5 and unlocking the Border Ship. To get started, go to Ishan Island, located in the northeastern part of the Cadencia region. Then, after interacting with the quest-related event, proceed to the next attraction off the coast of Cape Hargan.

Link: How to increase the level of interconnection in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

After accepting the “Do it Your Way”, the players will be tasked with completing three tests on three islands around Colony 15. Accordingly, the main characters must go to each island and complete its task in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to complete the hero’s quest.

How to Recruit Newt in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Below are the steps for completing the “Doing It My Way” task and hiring Triton as a hero in Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

Step 1: Go to Ishan Island and talk to Ronya. Step 2: Find and defeat four Level 47 Delit Gyaarks. Step 3: Go to Daedalus Island and talk to the Evil One. Step 4: The goal is to collect “high-quality loot”. ” Before completing the task, go to the resting place and discuss the “Loot” with the group members. Step 5: Search the island and collect the following three items: coconut “yum-yum”, a fossil of ancient Taos and amber of a thousand-year-old tree. Step 6: Embark on a journey. Go to Cape Arkafor and talk to Kio. Step 7: Follow the monster tracks to find and defeat Arkafor Gogol. Step 8: In the final duel, subdue Triton and his team to perform “Do it My Way” and get Triton as the new Hero of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

As mentioned above, Newt can be quite flexible in his Soulhacker role. However, it is best used as an attacker focused on DPS, equipped with such arts as “Captain’s Punch”, “Magnificent Fist” and “Ultra-Acceleration”. Final Countdown is a Triton talent art that can cause massive damage to a single target if players unlock more Soulhacker arts for the hero.