Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to Escape from Battles

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a vast open world in which many different creatures roam, some of which are more hostile than others. There may be cases where players encounter creatures with excessive levels while exploring the ground that can attack players without hesitation, sometimes capable of disabling the entire team with one or two moves. When players are thrown into a combat encounter for which they are not ready, in most cases it is best to run away.

Of course, players should take care to fight as many monsters as possible early on so that they can be at a good enough level for the first main bosses. However, if there is a strong monster that players don’t want to fight, this guide will look at various ways to avoid battle in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to escape from the battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

So, if players want to escape from a monster they have nothing to do with, there are several ways to get out of the battle.

The first thing players can do to get away from the fight is just to run away. A red line will appear connecting the monster to the player’s character, indicating who the monster is targeting. However, if players sheathed their weapons while holding the A button, they can exit the fight and the red line will eventually disappear.

The second way to get away from heavy combat is to hold down the Minus button on the Switch controller during combat to open the battle menu. There will be two options here:

Repeat Refuse

It seems that the retry option can only be used during battles with key bosses, and not during normal encounters with monsters on the field. As for the “Surrender” option, it can be selected at any time during the battle, and it sends players out of the battle and returns them to the nearest landmark opened by the players.

However, there is also a negative point in refusing to fight. Using it will cause players to lose all the items they have found since the last checkpoint, so be careful before using this option.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch.