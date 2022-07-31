Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to change the time of day

The change of day and night was one of the main elements of the Xenoblade saga in how it is implemented as a game mechanic, and it returns again in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The change of day and night not only adds even more immersion in a huge open world. -a game with a world filled with secrets, wonderful characters and knowledge that it is necessary to open, but the world also changes depending on what time it is.

RELATED: Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How Long to Beat

Some NPCs, special monsters, merchants, and quests in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are only available during the night cycle. As a result, it’s always useful to know how and when you can change the time in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 so that you don’t miss anything.

Time Change in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

It will take some time to access the mechanics of day and night in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as it gradually opens during the first ten hours of the game, immediately after the flashback and some background of the sword of Noah. When the time-skipping mechanics become available, you need to access the menu to change it at will.

Skipping Time in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

To change the time in Xenoblade 3, players can follow these instructions:

Press X in the game to pause the action and access the menu. Scroll to the “System” tab, then click the “Change Time” tab. Then use the L and R buttons to change the time.

RELATED: Xenoblade 3 Chronicles: How to Escape from Battles

Using Skip Travel to change the time

In addition to manually changing the time in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players can also change the time of day using the quick move feature after this version of the time skip is unlocked during the course of the story. This is one of the best and fastest ways to find and fight some of the toughest Xenoblade 3 fights. Fast Travel is known as Skip Travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and it is accessed using the following instructions:

Press X to access the game menu. Then select “Map”. Select the desired region. To skip the trip, you can select an attraction that is unlocked on the map to get there quickly. From here, the player selects the desired time of day or night by pressing the L and R buttons.

The value of game time

The change of day and night in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the game can take place very quickly. For example, a full day lasts 24 minutes in real time. Below is a simplified description of how seconds, minutes and hours function in the game:

Real-time game time 1 minute 1 second 1 hour 1 minute 24 hours 24 minutes

Players can access the full range of hours from morning, noon and night. The ranges of day and night add to the scale and immersion of Xenoblade 3. As already mentioned, there are important events that occur only depending on the time of day.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is already available for the Nintendo Switch.