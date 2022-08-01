Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to change a Group Member

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a large—scale Japanese role-playing game with a huge amount of detail when it comes to characters, customization and combat classes. One of the key mechanics in the game is the ability to switch between characters at will, whether on the field or in battle.

Of course, everyone will have their favorite character or characters to play with throughout the campaign in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, the importance of switching certain characters in combat should not be underestimated, especially during some of the most difficult battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to Switch Characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You can switch characters at any point in the game, whether it’s in a colony, while exploring a field, or in the middle of a battle. Fortunately, switching between characters is a simple matter, and this mechanic becomes available after about 6-7 hours in the main story.

Instructions for switching between characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are as follows.

Hold the ZL button on the Nintendo Switch controller. Press the L and R buttons to select the desired symbol. There is no limit to how many times players can switch between characters.

Advantages of changing classes

Switching between characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is important not only because it allows you to change their fighting style, but also is the only way a player can manually revive a fallen comrade in battle.

In the early stages of the game, the default character Noah cannot apply Healing or Rebirth Arts to damaged or knocked out fighters.

As a result, if one of the group members falls in battle, the player needs to switch to one of the healers in the group or run away from fights, which are too many in Xenoblade 3. The default healers in the group are:

Juni is a Healer/Tactician Tayon – Healer/Tactician

Group members Yuni and Tayon are the default healers in the group. However, Juni is available as a playable character from the opening of Xenoblade 3. Tayon, a male healer, will become available later as the story progresses.

Character Classes

Thanks to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 character class system, the use of healing abilities is not limited to two healers by default. For example, once Noah has reached rank 10 in his Swordsman class, it is recommended that players swap his class for one of the other available ones, study his abilities, and use him as a Tactician, Ogre, Heavy Guard, or Marshmallow until he reaches rank. 10.

Players can modify and experiment with character classes using the following instructions:

Press X to open the menu screen. Select the “Characters” tab. Select the “Class” tab. Press L and R to select the desired character, and press A. Select the desired class.

Using a new character class on the battlefield will allow the desired character to rank up and learn the master skills and master arts associated with that class. This will make them the best versatile fighters on the battlefield.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is already available for the Nintendo Switch.