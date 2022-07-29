Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How long to win

If there’s one thing certain about the Xenoblade Chronicles saga, it’s that the games are huge JRPGs that require the player’s attention and time. In terms of scale, Monolith Soft’s recent epic Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may be one of the greatest JRPGs of all time. That’s right, the epic franchise continues with the same quality of writing, character development and world-building as its spiritual predecessors with Xenogears and the Xenosaga trilogy.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is probably the most accessible game in the series. It even works well as a starting point for beginners, despite the way it ties together the events of the first two games. However, like its predecessors, it’s a huge adventure with a lot of content to work on. In addition, Xenoblade 3 is very full of plot and cutscenes, so it will add extra time to the players for their first playthrough.

How long does it take to complete Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

At the time of writing Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was still a very new game. However, those who managed to get a copy earlier have already reported that they are completing the main campaign in about 70-80 hours.

Considering that Xenoblade 3 doesn’t open until 10 hours later, this should give players an idea of how big this game is. Side quests are more significant than before, and some quests have more interesting storylines that can be played together.

Besides NPC side quests, there are also hero quests. As with its predecessors, many of the side quests of the NPC Xenoblade 3 can be completed during the group’s travels through the main plot. However, heroic quests require a bit more work from the group as the rewards will unlock new classes like the Flash Fencer from Chapter 3. As a result, for those who want to complete the most important side quests of Xenoblade Chronicles, the game should take more than 100 hours.

Again, pure finishers who want to see everything the game has to offer may have to spend about 200 hours of adventure. According to Howlongtobeat.com Xenoblade Chronicles 2 players reported that it takes 254 hours to find everything. This is a huge amount of content, and it’s amazing since the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is five times larger than the world of Xenoblade 2.

It is worth bearing in mind that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has the main DLC, which will be released in stages by the end of 2023. Developers from Monolith Soft have already stated that the expanded content for the game will be more than Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna. Golden Country, which lasted more than 30 hours. The final game with all fully released expanded content and DLC will further extend the game time.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is already available for the Nintendo Switch.