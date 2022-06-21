Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct — When to watch and What to expect

Nintendo has announced a special broadcast of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct, which will take place on June 22, 2022. It is expected that the live broadcast dedicated to XBC 3 will reveal new information about the world of Aionios and its inhabitants. Given how much Nintendo has already revealed about the characters, battles, and history of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it may seem hard to imagine there are too many surprises in store. However, given how much has been offered in previous Xenoblade games, there may be some mechanics that players won’t get to know until dozens of hours have passed in XBC 3. For those looking forward to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct, here’s everything you need to know about the start time and what to expect.

Originally scheduled for release in September, the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been pushed back to July 29, 2022. With just over a month to go, Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct is likely to be the last time new information about the game is released. before its launch. On social media, Nintendo actively promoted the game, featuring characters, music compilations and battle teasers weekly, and sometimes even daily. And from everything that has been shown so far, it looks like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was worth the wait.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct will take place on June 22, 2022 at 7:00 Pacific Time /10:00 Eastern time, that is, at 15:00 Moscow time / 16:00 Central European time. The live broadcast will be available on the official YouTube channel. The broadcast will last about 20 minutes, but otherwise there are quite a few details about what viewers can expect. However, this has led to numerous rumors, including the resupply of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition after the end of Direct.

What to Expect from The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct

The plot of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be extensive, so it’s likely that Nintendo will spend at least some time exploring the world of Aionios, its lore and the types of factions that players will find there — similar to how factions were highlighted in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. , With such a long cast of characters, many of which are playable, a summary each character also seems likely. Xenoblade games have sometimes been criticized for their complex or chaotic fights, so Nintendo can use this time to explain its combat systems to newcomers. Despite the fact that many details about the game have already been shared, the biggest surprises are probably still waiting for players when Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is released in July. The video for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct, which has not yet been published, is below:

The other big question that worries a lot of people is whether Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct will affect the supposed Nintendo Direct, which will take place on June 29. probably. And just as Pokémon Presents and Nintendo Direct took place in February of this year, it is quite possible that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct will be followed this week by a full-fledged Nintendo Direct next week.