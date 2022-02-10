Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Confirms New Details: Development, Characters, Music

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Tetsuya Takahashi writes a letter to fans looking to find out how the long-awaited third numbered episode is shaping up. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is already a reality. Nintendo has confirmed during the Nintendo Direct this February the development of the third numbered installment of the Monolith Soft series, the fourth if we count the remembered Xenoblade Chronicles X. A platform, Nintendo Switch, and a date, September, date in which the players are located to discover what is new from Tetsuya Takahashi’s team. In this regard, the director of the video game now the protagonist has explained in detail everything we need to know about the title.

Tetsuya Takahashi addresses fans: development is almost complete

“It has been four years since the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and one and a half years since Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Now I bring you news about the new MONOLITHSOFT game: Xenoblade Chronicles 3”, begins by saying Takahashi, who knows that he is eager to offer more information about the game.

Mekonis is one of the key names of the video game, as we have seen in the trailer. The great sword and the body of the titan of Uraya are the main claims of the art with which Xenoblade Chornicles 3 has been revealed, but what mysteries does that illustration hide? Takahashi can’t go into details yet, but he does anticipate that “we envisioned that scene a long time ago,” specifically between the end of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 development.

“We believe that this installment will be entertaining both for those who have played Xenoblade Chronicles or Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and for those who come to the series for the first time,” he says, so that it is understood that the story will have a more or less independent character, although everything will be connected.