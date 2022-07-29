Xenoblade Chronicles 3: A Guide to Complexity

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the latest game in the epic JRPG series from Monolith Soft. For those who enter this third numbered title without any previous Xenoblade experience, may feel overwhelmed by everything that can be seen and done. Fortunately, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has three different difficulty modes that you can choose at the beginning of the game, and in this guide we will talk about the differences between them and whether they can be changed during Noah’s adventure.

All difficulty settings of Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Before going on a journey, players will be offered three difficulty options. It’s worth noting that it doesn’t really matter which difficulty setting the players choose, as long as it’s what they’re comfortable with. Since Switch does not yet have its own achievement system or trophies, there is no special prize for completing the game in difficult mode or something like that.

These three modes are as follows:

Easy — for those who want an easier pastime during the battle, preferring to focus on the development of the plot. The usual one is for those who want moderately difficult, generously balanced fights. Difficult — for those who like to challenge themselves in rather difficult battles.

Can you change the difficulty in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Fortunately, if a Xenoblade player decides to use a difficult mode, and then realizes that it may be too difficult for him, he can change the difficulty at any time by going to the menu.

How to change the difficulty

In order to actually change the difficulty, players will have to wait until they gain control of Noah and his group members, Lanz, Mwamba and Juni. Press X to enter the main menu screen, and then scroll down to “System”. From there, go to “Options”, “Game”, and then you can find and change the “Difficulty” switch. Just remember to save the recently changed settings before exiting the menu, otherwise the changes will not be saved.

Players must choose the difficulty appropriate to their style of play. If someone likes to really sink their teeth into role-playing games and wants to overcome a good problem, a difficult mode is best suited. But for those who are new to JRPG or Xenoblade in general, the simple mode is a great choice. In any case, players will be able to customize their experience at any time by going to the menu.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch.