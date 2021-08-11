Xena: The Warrior Princess – Cast Meets In Police Series

Xena: My Life is Murder, crime series starring actress Lucy Lawless, will stage a reunion that will excite fans of the series Xena: The Warrior Princess. The second season of the show will have an episode that will feature the participation of Renee O’Connor, who played Gabrielle in the series of the 90s. For those who don’t remember, the character was the faithful companion of Xena, marking presence in all episodes.

The episode will be the first of the new season. In it, O’Connor will play the wife of a murdered guru, which takes Alexa into a game of cat and mouse. The episode is scheduled to air on August 30 in the US. In Brazil, the series is shown on the Prime Video service.

The presence of actors and actresses who starred with Lawless in other series is nothing new. My Life is Murder also featured Jay Ryan and Bruce Hopkins, who were also in Xena, and Anna Hutchison and Graham Vincent, who starred with the actress in the series Spartacus.