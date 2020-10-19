XCOM 2 iOS version release date has been announced

Feral Interactive, the developer who successfully brought games such as Company of Heroes and Tropico to the iOS platform, now applies the same recipe for XCOM 2. XCOM 2 will soon be playable on iPhone and iPad.

From November 5th, it will be possible to play the game on all iPhone 7 and above. Support on the iPad side will include all Pro models, iPad mini 5, seventh generation iPad and the last two generations of iPad Air. 8.5 GB of free space is required on the phone or tablet to install the game.

Officially named XCOM 2 Collection, the game will contain all the content from XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. In addition, four downloadable content packs for PC and other formats will be accessible.

For the XCOM 2 iOS version, $ 24.99 will be required in the US.



