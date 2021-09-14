xCloud Will End Its Tests At The End Of The Month and Will Launch Soon

Project xCloud is one of the most interesting technologies currently being tested in the video game world, and Microsoft has confirmed that the release of its official version will happen sooner than we were expecting!

Today (14), the company sent an e-mail to those who participated in the tests confirming that “from August 31, entries in the xCloud Project (preliminary) will be closed and the public preview will be formally closed as of September 29, 2021.”

With that, the official version will be released in the coming weeks! “Although this first chapter is drawing to a close, we have some good news about our cloud gaming journey to share soon. Let’s keep in touch!” the statement concludes.

The video above also shows Microsoft staff celebrating the successful testing of xCloud, praising the audience’s role in providing feedback and “helping make cloud gaming better for everyone”.

The company’s next step is to launch a beta available to gamers in Brazil on Apple and Android phones and tablets, as well as Windows computers, all part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at no additional cost.

It looks like it won’t be long before the technology of enjoying your favorite games via cloud streaming becomes affordable and popular around here, so let’s keep an eye on these tests! But what about you, what do you think of xCloud? Let us know in the comments below!