xCloud: New Generation Comes to Xbox One

xCloud: Good news for gamers on duty! If you haven’t been able to purchase a next-gen console today (24), Xbox announced that the xCloud service will be available on Xbox Series X and S, and it’s been confirmed that it will even make it to Xbox One!

“We hear our players and their feedback loud and clear: they want to try new games quickly and without having to wait for the installation to finish. Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles will allow you to play new games faster than ever before , optimizing space and saving you time,” said Catherine Gluckstein, Xbox Cloud Gaming’s head of product and strategy.

A few more details were revealed about the arrival of the service on consoles:

Games that will be available to play via xCloud will have an icon for supported games

Trial period starts between December this year and February 2022

Games will run at 1080p and 60 fps the same way as on PC and mobile

Next-gen games will run on Xbox One in the future (still undated)

So, what did you think of this news? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section!