xCloud: Microsoft confirms streaming games on iOS

Microsoft recently confirmed that it will bring the xCloud game streaming service, which is included in the Game Pass, to the iOS system in 2021. The beta will be launched between March and June next year, according to the company.

As the App Store has barriers that do not make life easier for game streaming services, Microsoft will use an alternative way to distribute its platform on iOS. XCloud can be used on iPhones and iPads through the web browser.

The solution is the same adopted by GeForce Now, a service from Nvidia that promises to bring Fortnite back to iOS using cloud streaming. Amazon Luna, a direct competitor to Google Stadia, also announced that it will bring its games to Apple devices via the web browser.

xCloud on Windows PCs in 2021

In addition to finally bringing xCloud to iOS, Microsoft will also launch the platform for computers in 2021. As with Apple devices, game streaming should be released between March and June next year on Windows 10 PCs.

Game streaming will also be linked to the Game Pass on computers, but will undergo testing before full implementation. According to Microsoft, users will be able to play straight from the cloud using a web browser and also through the Xbox app.

Currently, xCloud is only available on Android. Streaming games from the cloud can be performed by subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the most expensive version with the most benefits of the game service.

Microsoft started testing xCloud in Brazil in November and the beta is still rolling out through invitations. See how to apply here.



