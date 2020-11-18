xCloud: how to sign up for tests to play Xbox on mobile

From this Wednesday (18), Microsoft starts distributing invitations so that gamers from Brazil can participate in the Project xCloud test phase, which will evaluate the quality of streaming games that promise the same performance as consoles directly on Android mobile devices.

Although it is not necessary that the device is very modern (it is enough that Android 6.0 or higher is installed), when playing it is necessary that the internet connection is at least 25 MB. Users will be able to play using a controller connected via Bluetooth, or directly on the smartphone’s screen. Since xCloud works in the cloud, saves can be used on multiple devices.

With its official launch sometime in 2021, the xCloud testing program offers a free library with 32 titles that include classics like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4 and PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, the game that started the era of survival games.

When launched on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service will require an active subscription.

How to participate

To register and test the services, just follow the steps below:

1. Access the initiative’s official website and enter your Microsoft account;

2. Fill in the fields with the requested information, such as data about the country, type of device and cellular operator;

3. After filling in the fields, check the first two dialog boxes above the “Send” button, and then click on it to send the data.

Once registration is complete, now just hope you are among those selected for the Project xCloud test program. If this happens, you will receive an email invitation, and you can download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app here on Google Play and log in with the account that received the invitation from Microsoft.



