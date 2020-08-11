xCloud beta released! Here are the terms for use

The cloud game system xCloud, developed by Microsoft, started to meet with players in beta. In order to be able to use the beta, players must meet some conditions. One of them is a game console with Bluetooth support.

The xCloud Game Streaming application, which will be used on Android devices, will be able to try the beta phase with the developers participating in the Xbox Insiders application.

xCloud beta is now available

Mentioning its name with Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud continues to prepare to meet with players. As the last step in the service, usage on Android devices was launched today. Xbox Insiders and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who log into the xCloud Game Streaming application downloaded from the Google Play Store will be able to use the service.

However, not every user who still had a subscription was included in the beta phase. After the prerequisite subscription service, the invitation requirement will also be sought. For the system that is allowed to preview certain games, it can request an invitation.

On the xCloud beta page published by Xbox, it is stated that it may take several months to receive an invitation to sent requests. Those who wish will be able to play Xbox games on the internet. Players will be able to play games on Android phones using their own Xbox consoles.

Of course, a game console with Bluetooth support is needed for the game. The date for the preview games is shown as next October.



