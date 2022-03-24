Xbox With FSR 2.0: AMD Confirms Support For Microsoft Consoles

Xbox: During the Games Developer Conference 2022, AMD confirmed that the second generation of its upsampling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0), will be “fully supported” in Xbox dev kits. That is, developers will be able to use the technique to improve the frame rates per second of their games on Microsoft platforms.

Upsampling, in the context of computer graphics, consists of taking an image of a certain resolution and, through some technique, reaching higher resolutions without having to run it natively at this higher pixel count, therefore saving performance. There are many ways to achieve this goal, and the quality of the results varies accordingly. DLSS 2.0 (from Nvidia) is the main competitor to FSR, which operates on a completely different principle.

Compared to version 1.0, FSR 2.0 promises to deliver better frame rates across all four modes (Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced and Performance). The technology will be available in the second quarter of this year and could be good news for Xbox owners.

During GDC 2022, AMD even announced what it called the Radeon Super Resolution (RSR). for PCs. The idea of RSR is to turn FidelityFX Super Resolution into a driver, so that the user can activate the technology even in games that don’t have native support. However, RSR will only be available for Radeon RX 5000 series GPUs or newer.