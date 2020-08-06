Xbox Wire: platform news channel officially coming to Brazil

Xbox enthusiasts and fans can now celebrate something new: Xbox Wire, the official Microsoft news channel related to console content, has just officially arrived in the country.

The portal – which is already available from today, August 6 – will bring several news related to any subject that involves the universe of games for the Xbox and about the console itself and Microsoft services, this includes the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud. In addition, news from Xbox Game Pass and games from Xbox Game Studios and its partners will also be present.

“Brazil was chosen because of its importance to our ecosystem. With players so dedicated to the console and PC, it seemed natural to bring firsthand news in our language. The launch of Xbox Wire Brasil brings us even closer to our target audience, offering news at the same time that they are published abroad. With that, we reinforce our commitment to the country and get even closer to our community of Brazilian players.”

Bruno Motta,

Xbox manager for Brazil.

It is worth remembering that the original Xbox Wire website was created in 2013 in the United States and has since expanded to more countries, such as Germany, Mexico and France.

The Brazilian portal will have a daily publication frequency with news relevant to the country’s gamers. In addition, it will also have content signed by Phil Spencer, leader of the Xbox division at Microsoft, and by company engineers and developers from major studios.

As said, the site is available today and can be accessed through this link. Enjoy and see, also, the promotions on games, accessories and consoles of the week at Deal with Gold.



