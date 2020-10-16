Xbox will not launch Bethesda games on other platforms

Xbox Game Studios boss Phil Spencer spoke about Microsoft’s next generation strategy, its upcoming consoles and the acquisition of Bethesda in an interview with the Kotaku portal. He points out that Microsoft does not need to launch games from the newly acquired publisher for other platforms.

When asked directly whether Microsoft could recover its $ 7.5 billion investment without sending The Elder Scrolls VI to PS5, Spencer replied “Yes”. Check out the excerpt from the interview:

“This deal was not made to take games from another player base like this. Nowhere in the documentation did we put together was: ‘How do we prevent other players from playing these games?'” Explained the boss of Xbox Game Studios.

“We want more people to be able to play and not less people to be able to play. But I’ll also say in the model when I think about where people are going to play and the number of devices we had, and we have xCloud, PC and Game Pass and our console base, I don’t have to send these games on any platform other than the platforms we support to make the business work for us, “he concluded in this excerpt from the interview.

For now, publisher games already announced for PS5, such as Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, will still be released for the platform. Microsoft has also confirmed that all recently released Bethesda games will be on the Game Pass from day one.

What do you think of Microsoft’s new strategy to adopt exclusivity with Bethesda games? Comment with us in the comments section below!



