Xbox will add more studios! Here are the details

Microsoft continues to incorporate game studios. The firm most recently took over Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, for a record $ 7.5 billion. Speaking at Twitch’s Glitchcon event, Xbox president Phil Spencer, referring to Bethesda’s acquisition, confirmed that they will add more studios in the future. Thus, the Xbox aims to break Sony’s weight by acquiring companies such as Bethesda.

Will add many studios such as Xbox Bethesda

Stating that the acquisitions of Bethesda have not yet been finalized, Spencer stated that legal proceedings will probably not progress until the beginning of 2021. Spencer also said, “Making them part of the Xbox will create a great opportunity for great games they will continue to develop. What’s really great is that the games are part of the Game Pass on the day they are released and more people have the opportunity to play, ”he said.

Stating that Bethesda will double the size of the studio with the addition of the team, Spencer also underlined that investing in new studios and their new content is an important detail in terms of developing the game library on Xbox. In his previous comments on the Bethesda acquisition, the president had stated that the ultimate goal was not to make the company’s games exclusive to their consoles or to force them to buy any Microsoft hardware.

It should be noted that the company currently includes a total of 23 different game studios such as Mojang, Obsidian Ent., 343 Industries.



