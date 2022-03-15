Xbox Wants To Achieve “A Steady Stream” Of Big Game Releases

Xbox: Phil Spencer is aware of how important it will be in the future to maintain a constant rate of releases. They are working on it. The latest acquisitions by Microsoft have allowed what we used to know as Xbox Game Studios to now have the sum of all the Bethesda Softworks teams and, once the purchase of Activision Blizzard is closed, all the Activision, Blizzard and King studios. More than 30 development teams to achieve a much more persistent and continuous flow of releases than today. That is the wish of Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“We have a lot of great games in development”

The manager, head of the Xbox ecosystem, explained in an interview with XboxEra (via PureXbox) how important it will be for the medium-term future of Microsoft Gaming that there is “a constant flow” of major releases; something that does not happen now, with months of emptiness and an evident concentration of great premieres at the key points of the season.

“We have a lot of great games in development… We want to get to that point where there’s a constant stream of great games coming up,” he says. Spencer recognizes something that players can see from him, and that is that currently, despite the large number of studios under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, they do not have “a great game this quarter.”

Spencer teases that Matt Booty—head of management for Xbox Game Studios—and the ZeniMax teams are also working to get to that point where they have a steady release cadence that people can constantly get excited about.