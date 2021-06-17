Xbox vs. Headset Pulse PS5: Who Wins The Dispute?

Headset: With the arrival of the next generation consoles, gamers had access to the first accessories aimed at better gaming performance and got to know some of the sound and video features that should stand out in the coming years. Among them, the launch of the Pulse 3D headphones, for the PlayStation 5, and the Wireless Wireless for the Xbox, which emerged bringing a series of specifications worthy of the newest video game machines on the market, stands out.

Despite having similarities in aesthetics, compatibility and accessibility, some sound quality, comfort and microphone settings existing in rival models of the new line of gaming headsets stand out and can make all the difference when deciding which console or accessory to buy. Check out the details of Pulse 3D and Xbox Headset below and find out which one of them drops in front in this battle of giants.

Sony Pulse 3D Headset

Sony’s Pulse 3D headset is designed for accessibility and comfort, and features an over-ear design, side cushions and a built-in microphone. In addition, the accessory allows a variety of controls such as volume, mute button, monitoring and tracking of audio feedback and independent adjustment of chat and in-game sounds.

Among its highlights, the great native audio quality stands out, as the handset supports the PS5’s proprietary Tempest 3D format, capable of delivering a highly detailed 3D surround sound effect especially in new generation games that bring the feature compatibility. , such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls Remake, Returnal and Resident Evil Village.

With just a single charge, you can enjoy the full potential of Pulse 3D on PS4, PS5, PSVR, PC, Android, iOS and even Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, as the headset can be connected via USB adapter or 3.5mm connection, for up to 12 hours of uninterrupted play. However, this cross-platform format results in certain limitations, as you will only be able to enjoy Tempest 3D on Sony’s next-gen consoles.

Xbox Wireless Headset

Newly launched by Microsoft, the Xbox Wireless Headset takes a series of functions known by users from older versions of the accessory and adapts them to modern formats, sacrificing some specifications to obtain a performance that guarantees comfort and stable connectivity on the platforms. Like the Pulse 3D, the Xbox headset features an external noise-canceling microphone, an over-ear design and side cushions, but it differentiates itself by its sound quality and especially by its platform compatibility.

To create the best ambient audio experience, the Wireless Headset features Dolby Atmos and DTS: Headphone X technologies, which combined manage to deliver an immersive sound that goes far beyond basic stereo and approaches a 3D universe, both on the Xbox Series S/X and compatible devices via Bluetooth (PC and mobile).