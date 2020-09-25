Xbox turns to Japan: support from SEGA, Capcom

A video published by Xbox summarizes that Microsoft’s participation in Tokyo Game Show serves to ratify support from the big Japanese.

Xbox wants to consolidate its brand in Japan. After acquiring ZeniMax Media (including all Bethesda Softworks studios), the company led by Phil Spencer wants to occupy a relevant position in the Japanese market and win the support of the big Japanese publishers. Their participation in Tokyo Game Show 2020 has served to ratify that commitment through a summary video where members of SEGA, Bandai Namco, Square Enix and many more declare that they will launch their video games on Xbox Series X | S.

Xbox Series X | S wants to consolidate its sales in Japan

As we can see, members of Koei Tecmo, Hidetaka Suehiro (Swery65), Harada Tekken on behalf of Bandai Namco, SNK, Koji Igarashi (ArPlay), HAMSTER, CyberConnect2, SEGA, Capcom and Square Enix have pledged not to sideline to Microsoft’s new home platform, where it is expected that there will also be exclusive sponsorship deals and other titles that will see the light directly on Xbox Game Pass.



