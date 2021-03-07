Xbox to receive Chromium version of Microsoft Edge

Xbox consoles are expected to receive a new version of the Microsoft Edge browser very soon. At least that is what a leak published by Tom Warren, editor of The Verge, suggests. He published, on Twitter, an image of the application in the console’s download list.

The image was captured by insiders from the Microsoft testing program. According to Warren, the video game will have access to the Chromium version of Edge, which was released on January 15, 2020 and is available for PC and macOS.

the latest Xbox Alpha skip ahead build includes the Chromium version of Microsoft Edge pic.twitter.com/C34d59UYuJ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 6, 2021

The Xbox browser has been practically the same since 2015. According to Reddit users, who have also published images on the subject, the software is practically the same as that of the computer. Currently, however, it is being tested without access to mice.

The latest version of Edge has several features similar to Google Chrome. Chromium, in fact, is the source code for browsers like Opera, Vivaldi and Chrome itself.