Xbox Stereo Headset Goes On Sale

Xbox Stereo: The new wired and microphone headset that Microsoft introduced for Xbox consoles at the end of summer is also on sale in our country. The Xbox Stereo Headset costs a little more than expected.
Xbox Stereo Headset specs and price
Xbox Stereo Headset that supports high quality Windows Sonic spatial sound, crisp and clear conversation; The flexible, lightweight design provides a comfortable experience during long gaming sessions.
The headset, which can be connected directly to the Xbox Wireless Controller with a 3.5mm audio jack, also has an adjustable microphone. The earpiece and headband are designed for a comfortable experience during long gaming sessions.