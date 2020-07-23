Xbox Showcase 2020 live event; live microsoft conference

Square Enix has announced shortly before the Microsoft event that Dragon Quest XI S will arrive on Xbox One on December 4, 2020 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the same day of release.

Xbox Games Showcase live event

Although we also hope that Xbox will present many more news, both already announced games such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Grounded, the new Battletoads, the console version of Gears Tactics or Yakuza: Like a Dragon, among many others, in addition to possible new deliveries by Forza Motorsport or Fable, along with new projects from studios like Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment or The Initiative.

In this new Xbox event we hope to know new details of Halo Infinite, the new installment of the famous saga by 343 Indusrties and Xbox Game Studios, one of the most anticipated Microsoft exclusives in the near future. And is that recently, its creators shared the new main art of the title with a Master Chief in the foreground, clear reference to the original installment of the saga.

Don’t miss our special stream of the Xbox Games Showcase event! We are already live in our special preview!

For this special Microsoft event that you can see online and live through the video that leads this article, we hope to know the next news from Xbox Game Studios for both the current generation with Xbox One in the lead and the next and imminent generation led at Redmond Company for Xbox Series X.

We welcome you from MeriStation to the broadcast of the Xbox Games Showcase event on the next news and releases from Microsoft that will begin at 18:00 hours in peninsular time. Right now you can follow the preview from the hand of our specialists, while from here you can enjoy real-time narration of the highlights and announcements of the Xbox broadcast.



