Xbox Series X|S Lead in Sales Value in June

Xbox Series X|S: The renowned financial research company NPD released some of its results obtained in June 2021, pointing out the main highlights for the Xbox Series X|S, the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch. One of the most important pieces of information, highlighted by analyst Mat Piscatella, is that the new Xbox has secured the position of the best selling hardware in the total dollars earned.

This means that Microsoft’s consoles guaranteed a higher total sales income than their rivals, but not that they sold more units of their product. The medal for the highest number of consoles sold in the month goes to Nintendo, with Switch.

But the PS5 also secured a standout, maintaining its position as the fastest-selling console in the US. Overall, the entire gaming market has shown considerable growth over the same period last year.

Piscatella’s thread talking about the NPD games survey results for the month of June is quite extensive and brings a lot of information, including the fact that it seems that the market is still quite affected by the shortage of components, which has impacted on inventories of each new console.

The 20 best-selling games in the US during the past month were also released, in a list that even surprises the number of times that exclusive games appear for Switch:

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Mario Golf Super Rush

MLB The Show 21

Scarlet Nexus

Resident Evil Village

Mario Kart 8

Minecraft

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mortal Kombat 11

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Super Mario 3D World

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Sea of ​​Thieves