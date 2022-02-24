Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One Free Games With Gold For March 2022 Announced

Xbox Series X: We tell you which are the four titles chosen to participate in the Xbox Live Gold catalog during March 2022 on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Xbox reveals the titles selected to participate in the Xbox Live Gold catalog during the month of March. Another four new games will be added at no additional cost for all users subscribed to the service or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We tell you what they are and what time frame they will take.

All games free with Gold in March 2022

The Flame in the Flood – Available March 1-31 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Street Power Soccer – Available between March 16 and April 15 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel – Available March 1-15 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square – Available March 16-31 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

During the month of March, the inclusion of The Flame in the Flood stands out, one of the most popular independent titles in recent years. On the other hand, Sacred returns with its second installment, currently compatible with the two generations after Xbox 360: One and Series X|S.

You are still in time to redeem part of those offered during the month of February. Until February 28 you can get Broken Sword 5 The Serpent’s Curse and Band of Bugs. Instead, Aerial Knight’s Never Yield will stay until March 15. Once they are in your profile they will remain linked forever as long as you keep your subscription active.