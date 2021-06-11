Xbox Series X|S And One Will Have More Than 40 Demos To Download In June

Yesterday’s Summer Game Fest event (10) brought a lot of cool news for gamers, including a really cool initiative from Microsoft: between June 15th and 21st, no less than 40 different demos will be released to game owners. Xbox systems to test!

Starting June 15 and running through June 21, you can try over 40 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Learn more: https://t.co/HCmJ3JoWS5 #SummerGameFest — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 10, 2021

The demos will be released on both Xbox One and the modern Xbox Series X|S, but they will be different from the demos we usually see out there. Rather than showing selected snippets of the final product, many of these titles are still in the early stages of production, equivalent to the demos we find at video game fairs.

To increase the feeling of experiencing a real video game fair from the comfort of home, these demos will only stay on the console’s dashboard for a week. Although the full lineup of games has yet to be revealed, we already know that some of the main highlights will be Sable, Lake, The Riftbreaker, Echo Generation and Tunic, which got a new trailer yesterday: