Xbox Series X will turn into a refrigerator

Xbox keeps its promise to launch mini fridges, beating Skittles, Spotify, MTV and more companies in an online survey. The promise of a mini fridge modeled on the Xbox Series X by Microsoft has recently become the focus of attention on social media. Now, this promise has become a reality and it is planned to start production in the near future.

Twitter ran a #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket contest comparing various online brands from worlds of food, entertainment, sports and people’s choice to each other. Xbox beat Spotify, MTV and Geico to reach the finals. In the end, he defeated Skittles and became the first #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket champion.

Production date has not been determined yet

Before the Xbox became a champion, Xbox Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg promised his fans that “even if the company is a gaming giant, it will start production for Xbox Series X mini fridges.” After winning the competition, Xbox sent a congratulatory tweet to Skittles and all other competing brands. “Stay tuned later this year for updates on mini fridges,” the company added.

When the Xbox Series X was unveiled for the first time, fans expressed that the console looked like a rectangular prism-shaped refrigerator. Since then, some celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have even bought their own custom Xbox Series X mini fridges. In this way, the Xbox’s refrigerator adventure has taken its popularity to the next level.

Ok…here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3Db — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

No date has been given for the Xbox Series X mini fridges, which have been spoken by fans. As stated on social media, production will take place definitively.

Therefore, it is assumed that there will be many feedbacks on this issue in the near future. As fans, we will be following the release process of these refrigerators with curiosity.