Xbox Series X will be sold on eBay for more than $ 2,500

The Xbox Series X is one of the most powerful consoles today, and although the most powerful model was originally announced for $ 499, a unit will sell on eBay for more than $ 2,500. Although it seems strange, there is a beautiful and noble reason behind this action: helping institutions linked to education and digital inclusion.

As you can see in the image below, the Xbox Series X announced on eBay was signed by none other than Phil Spencer, who is head of Xbox.

According to the announcement, the console box was only opened by Phil himself just to sign it, so he hasn’t even called yet.

The current bids have already reached US $ 2700 or more than R $ 14.6 thousand in direct conversion and as the “auction” will remain open until February 2, the expectation is that this value will increase even more.

In addition, another factor helps generous people to invest in this island: charity. The ad page says that 100% of the proceeds from the sale will go to the New York Video Game Critics Circle, an institution that offers scholarships, mentoring and paid internships to young people and adults.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle also carries out digital inclusion actions with low-income youth, advises seniors in the technology area and directs young talents to jobs in the games industry.

It is also worth remembering that if you have an Xbox, Microsoft has already announced that more than 30 exclusive titles will arrive in the catalog in 2021 alone, which should certainly impact many when choosing a new generation console.