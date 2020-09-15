Xbox Series X to Brazil on November 10 for $ 4,999

Although the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X already have a date and price in the American market, we still do not have official details of the launch of the consoles in Brazil. According to a supposed leak on Microsoft’s own website, both devices may arrive on November 10, along with the worldwide launch, and the Xbox Series X may cost R $ 4,999 in the country.

The images were apparently taken from the source code of the video game page and indicate that the pre-sale takes place on September 22, the same date as the pre-sale in the USA. The date appeared in the question and answer section, which pointed to November 10, 2020 (as you can see below in the printout taken by our colleagues at IGN). Check out:

Apparently, the print came from another source and not from the page code, which may indicate that it is an assembly.

Xbox All Access in Brazil

In addition to the Xbox Series X priced in Brazil, it has apparently been confirmed that the Xbox All Access program will also arrive in the Brazilian lands. Basically, this is an installment of the price of the console with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for two years (which involves Game Pass + Live Gold) for R $ 249.90 in installments 24 times. The value of the installments is not yet available on the official website.

Although the final price is higher (R $ 6 thousand instead of R $ 5 thousand), the advantage would be to have the console in installments over 12 times and to have already included the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the account, which costs R $ 44, 99 (and in two years it would cost R $ 1,080).

None of this information is official and prices may differ when Xbox Brazil reveals the values ​​and availability of the consoles.



