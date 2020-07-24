Xbox Series X: the keys to Smart Delivery

This technology will ensure that all players will always play the best version on their Xbox, regardless of the model. You pay once.

You pay once. Smart Delivery is summarized in that. Microsoft has announced through a new publication on its official blog the main keys of this technology applied to Xbox Series X, which will guarantee that we will always play the best version of the games on our Xbox console; regardless of generation. All developers posting to this ecosystem will be eligible for the feature; for now, all the first party titles from Xbox Game Studios and many other third-party companies have already confirmed this.

Everything is better understood with examples: “If you buy the Xbox One version of a compatible title [with Smart Delivery], we will give you the best version for your Xbox One, as usual. But if you later decide to move to the next generation with Xbox Series X, you will automatically receive the Xbox Series X version of the game at no additional cost as soon as it is available, ”they say.

Smart Delivery in three possible scenarios, explained in detail

In cases of titles available on Xbox Game Pass, such as Gears 5 (2019, The Coalition), we can play it normally on Xbox One. Now, if this Christmas we buy an Xbox Series X and access the Xbox Game Pass, we will simply have to click “download” for the console to install the optimized version of the game, which will be available from the console’s launch day. Those optimizations include a higher frame rate per second, resolution, greatly reduced load times, or immediate resume.

Another example is Halo: Infinite, which will launch simultaneously worldwide on Christmas 2020, when Xbox Series X hits stores; but it will also be playable on Xbox One. Simply buy the game once: we’ll get the version for both consoles. If we play in one, we will download that version; if we go to the new generation, we will play the optimized one.

And we got to the third party. As Microsoft has already indicated: it will be up to the developers to choose Smart Delivery or not. An example is Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released on September 17. The CD Projekt RED artwork will take us to Night City on Xbox One, but if we later buy Xbox Series X, we will be able to resume the game exactly where we left off and play the updated and optimized version at no additional cost as soon as that version is enabled.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Halo Infinite

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Metal: Hellslinger

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

Rainbow Six: Siege

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of ​​thieves

Second Extinction

The Ascent

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

“Smart Delivery will be enabled for Xbox Game Pass titles that can do it. For titles that are not part of Xbox Game Studios, it will be up to each developer to determine if they take advantage of Smart Delivery technology. ” You can see here, in a detailed way, what optimization each of the confirmed Xbox Series X games will receive; from Smart Delivery through 4K resolution and HDR.



