Xbox Series X terá streaming e capturas a 4K/60 fps

Among the many new features revealed on the Xbox Series X this week, Microsoft has also released legal information for players who like to record and / or stream their gameplay on the internet!

Xbox Series X owners will be able to record their gameplay clips in 4K resolution at a rate of 60 frames per second, a nice improvement over Xbox One X, which made recordings limited to just 30 fps.

For now, there is no information on the exact recording capabilities of the cheapest model, the Xbox Series S, and the figures cited above have been listed as exclusive to the Xbox Series X. In addition, YouTube is the only streaming service today which supports 4K60 lives, since Twitch can only handle 1080p, and Facebook and Twitter, only 720p.

Are you planning to stream and record on your new console? What did you think of these technical specifications revealed by Microsoft? Tell us in the comments below!



