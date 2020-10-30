Xbox Series X, single console integrated with AMD RDNA 2

Microsoft confirms full compatibility with the cutting-edge technology of AMD, an architecture designed to express the new generation.

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will reach the market with full compatibility with the new AMD architecture, known as RDNA 2. This technology, which offers performance improvements and greater visual fidelity, will be the one incorporated by the GPU of the new consoles of the North American company; the only ones on the market, given that PS5 has —apparently— partially supported with RDNA 2 despite also using components with AMD.

“Xbox Series X | S will be the only next-generation consoles with RDNA 2 integration, all thanks to our close work with AMD,” they explain in a statement. The main question that many are asking, both Xbox players and PlayStation players, is what this can translate into not so much in the short term as in the medium and long term.

Will the hardware capabilities of these new solutions fall short after three or four years, as they did with Xbox One and PS5? The promise of both companies is that no, but that is something that we still do not know.

Xbox Series X | S want to last the whole generation: RDNA 2 integration

As celebrated on the official Xbox blog, AMD’s new RDNA 2 architecture offers “a significant increase in performance and efficiency” compared to previous architectures, in addition to coming standard with full compatibility with these new hardware acceleration technological capabilities such as DirectX Raytracing, Mesh Shaders, Sampler Feedback and Variable Rate Shading or other techniques related to the visual and illumination capacity of textures in video games.

In the example set forth in the official note, Watch Dogs Legion, which will soon receive a next gen patch, is used as the main showcase of how different it will be to play the new Ubisoft in the current and next generation.

On the other hand we have the Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which will allow developers to dedicate all the GPU resources to specific areas of each frame; thus, there will be more fluidity in the information provided by the textures without having to compromise its quality or its rate of images per second.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will hit the market on November 10 at a recommended price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. At MeriStation we already have one unit for each console; We are working hard to test a multitude of games so we can tell you about our experience with these new Microsoft home solutions.



