Xbox Series X / S will be welcomed with a live event

Gamers around the world will be able to connect with other users and play with the Xbox team on a worldwide broadcast.

Microsoft’s new consoles will join the family in just over a week. That same day, November 10, those from Redmond will celebrate the launch with a live broadcast that will welcome Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In a press release, those from Redmond have invited “players of all identities and backgrounds, generations of consoles and devices, skills and tastes ”to celebrate and connect to play together. The broadcast, which will be worldwide, can be followed from 19:00 CET on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Gaming.

During this welcome party Microsoft will present sections such as Lets Play “with the creators”, they will show the most special moments of the launch worldwide and will take advantage of it to raise funds that serve “for great causes”. They promise that there will be no press releases, that everything will be focused on playing, so no special announcements will be made either. “We will usher in a new era,” they stress.

When does the worldwide broadcast start in each country?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 12:00 hours

Cuba: at 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 12:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 2:00 p.m.

United States PT: at 11:00 am

Guatemala: at 12:00 hours

Honduras: at 12:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 12:00

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Peru: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.



