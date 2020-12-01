Xbox Series X | S update: dynamic themes

The new Microsoft consoles, as well as the Xbox One family, receive this update to add indicators and user improvements.

Microsoft has published a new update for the Xbox Series and Xbox One family of consoles. The new generation has begun and, as we have seen during the last seven years, the North American firm is not going to stop renewing and improving the user experience from the main menu of the machine constantly. This December kicks off with dynamic themes, Auto HDR indicators, pre-download of titles not yet available from Xbox Game Pass and more.

Dynamic themes, Xbox Game Pass game pre-download, Auto HDR indicators

We started with a purely aesthetic feature, but one that those who demanded moving wallpapers will appreciate. These six dynamic backgrounds can now be installed from the main menu and include, as we can see, tributes to Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One itself. You can configure the color, the shape … there are many types, although it remains to be seen if there will also be dynamic themes from third parties.

From this December 1, an interesting feature is already available that will interest those who prefer to advance downloads of games that will soon arrive on Xbox Game Pass, so that as soon as its premiere moment occurs, we can start playing without waiting. Just like video games purchased from the Xbox Store, but now with the full version of Xbox Game Pass titles. And yes, it can be done from the Coming Soon section even in the app for mobile devices.

On the other hand, Auto HDR indicators in the upper right part of the screen in those video games that have this automatic reconstruction of SDR games to HDR without us having to do anything. It can be disabled; but now we will know what games come with this standard feature. Before we did not know.

Another indicator is Optimized for Xbox Series X | S, which will appear in all games that are truly improved by developers to squeeze the features of the new generation of Microsoft consoles. We can even filter games with this call sign. To finish this section, in the Activity tab we can see the current status of the achievements in each game.

