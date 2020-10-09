Xbox Series X / S: this is your TV ad, ‘Dream about us’

Those of Redmond are preparing to jump to the new generation of machines with a spot that comes out almost a month before launch.

‘Dream about us’ is the title that has been chosen as the slogan for the announcement of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s two next-generation consoles. Through official accounts on social networks Microsoft has released the spot, recorded with actors and in real action. Mixing reality and fiction, the protagonist delves into the different worlds of video games, among which, of course, Halo Infinite is not lacking.

The new installment starring the Master Chief will not be ready at launch, as it was delayed until 2021. However, thanks to the backward compatibility of the console, which perfects the video games of previous generations, Halo fans will be able to enjoy all the older titles with better quality. Additionally, 343 Industries continues to work on Halo: The Master Chief Collection, a facelift of the originals, including Halo Reach and Halo 4.

On sale November 10

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale on November 10. In other words, the official announcement has been shown practically a month before the launch of the new systems. At MeriStation we have already been able to test the most powerful version of the machine, which we talked about in one of the La Taberna programs, which you can see at this link.

The pre-order campaign opened a few weeks ago, but Xbox Series X sold out within hours. It is not known if there will be replacements before launch, but as of today all available units have been reserved.

Microsoft has outlined a strategy that consists of offering its video games within the Xbox ecosystem, putting the player at the center of everything. For this reason, they will continue to delve into services such as Xbox Game Pass, which open the doors to a huge library of video games in exchange for a subscription.



