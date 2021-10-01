Xbox Series X/S should continue to suffer distribution issues in 2022, says Phil Spencer

The limited availability of semiconductors in the global technology market has affected companies in many sectors. This week, Fiat announced the suspension of part of its car production in Brazil due to the shortage of chips.

As it could not be different, one of the companies affected by this problem that has dragged on since 2020 is Microsoft. The company’s Xbox division launched last year, in the midst of this turmoil, the new generation of Series X/S consoles.

However, it is not possible to find the new products on the real and virtual shelves in abundance and this reflects directly on the prices. Unfortunately, the scenario for the coming months does not appear to be so rosy.

During an interview with The Wrap website, Xbox division head Phil Spencer said the problems with supplies and chips will continue for the rest of the year and drag on into the year 2022.

Spencer also pointed out that lack of chips is not the only problem that hinders the production of Xbox consoles at the moment and lamented that game fans are facing difficulties to change equipment.

“Users really want this new generation of consoles and they want the new features. We’re working hard to bring them to market, but it will be a challenge that will keep us busy for quite some time,” said the Xbox leader.

Phil is not alone in this prediction. Manufacturer TSMC also projected that the chip shortage could continue into next year. Last month, NVIDIA followed in the same vein and said it expected difficulties for the “great majority” of 2022.

