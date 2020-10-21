Xbox Series X / S: Scorn gets dark gameplay video

Scorn, Microsoft’s exclusive with phallic design and dark atmosphere, was announced during the Xbox Series X event in May this year. And today (21), Microsoft released a 13-minute gameplay video of the game. Check it out below:

The video shows a sample of what we can expect from the final game, with a very scary map, alien creatures and a very dark level design.

Scorn has no release date yet, but will be exclusive to Xbox Series X / S and PC.

So, what did you think of the video? Did you like Scorn’s gameplay? Tell us in the comments section!



